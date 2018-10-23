The last time the Red Sox met the Dodgers in the World Series was 1916. That's when the Los Angeles Dodgers were still the Brooklyn Robins. The Sox won.

Boston has nabbed the championship three times since 2004. The Dodgers haven't won it since 1988; they came close last year, but lost the trophy to the Astros.

Bill Shaikin will be watching Game 1 up close Tuesday night. He's the national baseball reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Shaikin spoke about the Sox-Dodgers match up, including the special fondness in Boston for Dodgers manager — and former Sox player — Dave Roberts, with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.