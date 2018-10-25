WBUR News
Red Sox Now Lead World Series 2-0
The Red Sox's victory Wednesday night gives them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series over the Dodgers. The solid hitting and pitching from the team could leave you wondering what can stop the Red Sox from winning another World Series titles.
WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer was at Fenway Wednesday night and she joined Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on October 25, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
