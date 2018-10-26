Support the news

Candidates Try To Find Late-Decision Voters07:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

With just about a week and a half to go until Election Day in Massachusetts, the candidates are in 11th hour mode, trying to find those voters who make their decisions late.

To assess how the top races in the state are looking for the candidates at this moment, WBUR's Bob Oakes spoke to former Newton Democratic Mayor Setti Warren and Republican Gene Hartigan, former executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

This segment aired on October 26, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news