WBUR News
Support the news
Candidates Try To Find Late-Decision Voters07:32Play
With just about a week and a half to go until Election Day in Massachusetts, the candidates are in 11th hour mode, trying to find those voters who make their decisions late.
To assess how the top races in the state are looking for the candidates at this moment, WBUR's Bob Oakes spoke to former Newton Democratic Mayor Setti Warren and Republican Gene Hartigan, former executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party.
This segment aired on October 26, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news