The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox on Friday in the longest-ever postseason game that lasted more than seven hours and stretched 18 innings.

The two teams were tied 2-all until a home run from Max Muncy gave the Dodgers their 3-2 win

Prior to Friday night, no World Series game had ever gone past the 14th inning.

"You had 55,000 fans hanging on every pitch," said WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer, who was at Dodger Stadium for Game 3. "There was also this sense of disbelief, particularly as the game headed into the 15th and 16th and 17th and then 18th inning."

