Red Sox Are One Win Away From 9th World Series Championship05:09
October 28, 2018
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates after his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Red Sox have once again surprised some skeptics.

After a loss in a record-breaking, 18-inning Game 3 that did not end until the wee hours of Saturday morning, on Saturday night, the Sox fell behind in Game 4 of the World Series. However, the team staged a mighty comeback, and notched a 9-6 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

WBUR's Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer was in Dodger Stadium and joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to reflect on how the Sox worked their way to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

This segment aired on October 28, 2018.

