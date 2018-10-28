The Red Sox have once again surprised some skeptics.

After a loss in a record-breaking, 18-inning Game 3 that did not end until the wee hours of Saturday morning, on Saturday night, the Sox fell behind in Game 4 of the World Series. However, the team staged a mighty comeback, and notched a 9-6 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

WBUR's Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer was in Dodger Stadium and joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to reflect on how the Sox worked their way to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.