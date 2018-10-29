Support the news

Red Sox Beat Dodgers To Win World Series

October 29, 2018
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer was at Dodger Stadium Sunday night, watching the Red Sox defeat the Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series. She talks to Morning Edition about the game.

This segment aired on October 29, 2018. Audio will be available soon.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

