After notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger was captured in California in 2011, the then-US Attorney for Massachusetts, Carmen Ortiz, oversaw Bulger's prosecution for 19 murders, racketeering, money laundering and other charges. He was convicted of 11 of the killings.

Ortiz joined All Things Considered to discuss the 89-year-old's death Tuesday at a prison in West Virginia.