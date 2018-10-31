Support the news

Rolling Rally To Celebrate Red Sox On Wednesday
October 31, 2018
It's become a familiar experience for Boston sports fan — the duck boats carrying championship teams through the city in a victory celebration.

The rolling rally, which starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday on Lansdowne Street for the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox will be the 11th held for a victorious local team in the city since 2001.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined Morning Edition to talk about the parade.

This segment aired on October 31, 2018.

