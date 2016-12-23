close

Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports06:32

December 24, 2016
By Charlie Pierce
Curt Schilling won three World Series rings -- one with the Arizona Diamondbacks, two with the Boston Red Sox -- during his time in MLB. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)closemore
Several college football stars, including LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, are skipping their respective bowl games this postseason in order to avoid injuries that could threaten their futures in the NFL. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce consider whether or not they're making the right decision. Curt Schilling is one of the greatest postseason pitchers to ever play in the MLB. But has he "tweeted his way out of" a spot in baseball's Hall of Fame? And which of Santa's reindeer is UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams' favorite?

More of Charlie Pierce:

