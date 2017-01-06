Latest Show: Rich Hill, LeBron As OCD Treatment, Daredevils At Niagara Falls

After Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill signed a three-year, $48 million contract in the offseason, he thanked his family, including his son, Brooks, who died in 2014. "We made the decision to live for Brooks," Hill recalls this week on Only A Game. Plus, an attorney explains how watching LeBron James helped him treat his severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. And, the story of a man from Niagara Falls, Ontario, who received more lifesaving awards from the Canadian government than any other person in history. Join us!

