Awaiting Football's Greatest Show

Another year has slipped into the void where past years go.

It's nearly time for football to put on its greatest show.

It’s celebrated coast to coast, from sea to shining sea,

By people who love football, sure, for they are bound to be

Enthralled by that great contest 'tween the two teams that remain

When waves of football drama have washed down the football drain

The hopeless and the hopeful, the dynamic, the inert,

The scramblers and the gamblers and the healthy and the hurt,

The highly touted candidates, the underdogs who tried

Against the odds to beat the best and, beaten, finally sighed

And left the stage to just the two teams, destined then to roll

Onto that biggest, brightest stage of all: the Super Bowl.

But "super" hardly covers it. It’s SUPER super, no?

It’s big beyond enormous, even though one cannot go

Unless one has more money that a fool should ever spend

To watch a game between two teams while sitting in the end …

Zone.

You see? It transcends meter, as it dwarfs the world at large.

It brings to this bleak time of year a monumental charge.

I know the game itself is still some playoff tilts away,

But they’re part of the buildup to the most exciting day.

Without anticipation for the game that caps the season,

What desperate soul could now discover any valid reason

For wading through the snow and sleet and hail that’s sometimes raining,

Upon us in the gulf that stands between us and spring training?