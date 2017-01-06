Rich Hill Pitches For The LA Dodgers, His Family And His Late Son

"Who I am? My name is Rich Hill, I grew up in Milton, Mass. I'm married with my wife Caitlin, our sons Brice and Brooks ... "

This is how Rich Hill begins to introduce himself.

"We're currently right now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so I guess that's my job title: pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers," he says.

For much of his career, however, Hill had precious little job security. And, a year ago, it didn’t seem like he’d find any.

"There’s a couple points in our career — and I say our career because my wife has been there every step of the way, and it's been an incredible journey. And when we talk about perseverance it's really just, you know, not trying to be perfect as we're going through this life. Because when we look back on the journey it is ... it's a mess," Hill says.

Rich Hill on his visit to WBUR. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Over 12 years, Hill has played for eight different Major League teams, moving from Chicago to Baltimore to Boston to Cleveland to Anaheim to New York to Oakland to LA. And there have been many minor league stops in between.

When his Major League career began with the Cubs in 2005, he was a promising, young starter with a wicked curveball. But soon control issues and injuries set in. Shoulder surgery in 2009 dramatically altered his future.

"You think when you go in for surgery, you come out, 'OK, I'm fixed,'" Hill says. "Well that wasn't really the case. So that's what led to me dropping down and actually throwing sidearm, you know, for those five years, out of the bullpen."

Hill went from prized starter to journeyman reliever.

But the hardest part came with the birth of his son Brooks in December 2013.

"Yeah, so, a little tough to talk about, but, yeah, it was an amazing day, going in on Christmas night to the hospital. We were both excited," Hill says of Caitlin and himself. "We had left our son at home with, actually, my brother. So he was, you know, very excited about seeing his new brother. When he was born we knew that something may not be right."

Difficult Times For Hill Family

Brooks was born on Dec. 26, 2013. At first glance, he looked normal. But his arms and legs stayed unnaturally contracted, hinting at major health issues.

"And as the days and the weeks unfolded, we found out that he had lissencephaly, which is a smoothness of the brain and polymicrogyri[a] in the back of the brain where his neurons didn't fully form to where they should have connected in his brain, and also congenital nephrotic syndrome, where his kidneys were failing when he was born, right from day one. So that was, when we found that out, that was extremely difficult."

Doctors said Brooks needed a kidney transplant. And Hill talked with his wife about what their son’s quality of life would be.

"He was in so much pain every single day, and with the underlying issues of lissencephaly and the polymicrogyri, knowing that he is going to have an extremely difficult path for two to five years of the rest of his life if this kidney transplant was successful, you know, who are we doing this for?" Hill asks. "Are we doing it for ourselves to hold onto somebody? Or are we doing it really in his best interests? When I look back on it, there is no right answer. But for us we decided to take him home on hospice, and he ended up spending the last three days of his life at our house with us and it was great."

Rich and his wife tried to help their son Brice understand what was happening to his baby brother.

"It wasn't easy, because you're telling a little kid at 2 years old that his brother isn't going to be here," Hill says. "He was in the hospital with us, with everything, all the way through, through to the end, and he was amazing."

Brooks passed away when he was barely 2 months old.

Ten days later, Hill reported to spring training with the Boston Red Sox.

"The Boston Red Sox organization was amazing, saying, ‘Hey, look, take your time,’" Hill says. "But I think my wife and I, life keeps moving forward, it doesn't matter. People die, daily life continues, but with a different view on life, an understanding of time and how precious life is. We live for our son Brooks and with his memory on an everyday basis."

Uncertain Future

Hill began the 2014 season with Boston’s AAA affiliate, the Pawtucket Paw Sox. In July, he was traded to Anaheim. Less than two weeks later, Hill was released. Unsure of what the future held, he returned home to Boston.

"I just found a brick wall, and I'd throw off the brick wall. Or I'd go over to BC High in the parking lot and they have a — off the side of their gym, and I'd just throw the ball off the wall there and play long toss. Anyway, two days goes by and the Yankees call me back and say, 'Hey, come on back to New York.' And I don't know," Hill says, laughing. "So, two days later, I'm back in the big leagues facing David Ortiz with runners on second and third, after playing catch off the wall the day before. So it's crazy when you look back — those are the things, the little things that happen along the way."