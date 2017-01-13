This time last year, the city of Los Angeles found out it was going to have a professional football team again. Now, it looks like they'll have two. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what to make of the Chargers' move to LA. Speaking of travel, the NBA was in London this week, as the Indiana Pacers took on the Denver Nuggets. Commissioner Adam Silver has said he wants to make basketball Great Britain's No. 2 sport. Bill and Charlie discuss his chances. Also on the bill: Mixed Martial Arts vs. Hollywood and Meryl Streep vs. Dana White.

More of Charlie Pierce: