Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

This week, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce share their thoughts. And the Oakland Raiders are the latest NFL franchise to file for relocation. Is Las Vegas a good fit? Bill and Charlie also discuss Alex Rodriguez's new reality show for broke former athletes, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime request and, of course, the Puppy Bowl.

More of Charlie Pierce: