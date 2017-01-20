close

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

January 21, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
Last year Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted into the Hall of Fame. This year it will be Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez. (Mike Groll/AP)closemore
This week, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce share their thoughts. And the Oakland Raiders are the latest NFL franchise to file for relocation. Is Las Vegas a good fit? Bill and Charlie also discuss Alex Rodriguez's new reality show for broke former athletes, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime request and, of course, the Puppy Bowl.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

+Join the discussion
