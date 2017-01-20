close

Latest Show: Equipment Manager's NHL Dream, Baseball In Uganda, More

January 21, 2017
On New Year's Eve, Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves served as the team's backup goalie -- and he played for 7.6 seconds. (Mike Carlson/AP)closemore
When the backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes fell ill, the team needed to find a replacement — fast. They called on their equipment manager. This week on Only A Game, Jorge Alves shares the story of an NHL dream come true. Also, a somewhat aimless college grad finds purpose as an assistant baseball coach — in Uganda. Plus, Imogene Fish fled from Germany before WWII. And in 1952, she competed for the United States at the Winter Olympics. Join us!
Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

