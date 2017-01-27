closeDonate

Charlie Pierce: The Week in Sports

January 28, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
Super Bowl LI will pit the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Have current events overshadowed Super Bowl LI? Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau was recently diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Bill and Charlie also share their thoughts on the "Tebow Bill" in Virginia, end zone cabanas and a daring gambler who left a casino to rob a bank.

