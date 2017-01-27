Charlie Pierce: The Week in Sports

Support the news
Have current events overshadowed Super Bowl LI? Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau was recently diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Bill and Charlie also share their thoughts on the "Tebow Bill" in Virginia, end zone cabanas and a daring gambler who left a casino to rob a bank.
