Latest Show: 100-Foot Wave, Bagwell's Bar Mitzvah Gig, Fastest Hiker

Garrett McNamara tried to give up pro surfing. But he ended up returning to the water to take on the biggest waves in the world. Also this week on Only A Game: 25 years ago, a then-little-known baseball player named Jeff Bagwell got $500 to show up at future ESPN reporter Darren Rovell's bar mitzvah. Rovell recounts his afternoon with the future Hall of Famer. Plus, Heather Anderson used to be scared of the woods. But she found joy on hiking trails — and now she holds three world records.

