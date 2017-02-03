Latest Show: Tuck Rule, Haiku, Sonny Liston Murder Mystery

If you don't live in New England, you probably don't like the New England Patriots. Can that nationwide hatred be traced back to a single controversial call? This week on Only A Game, we look back at the infamous Tuck Rule game. Also, the XXIII edition of OAG's Super Bowl Haiku. Plus, Sonny Liston died of a heroin overdose — at least, that's the official story. Journalist Shaun Assael believes it was a murder and tries to answer a complicated question: who did it? Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.