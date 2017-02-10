closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

February 10, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
Share
Patriots-Falcons was the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. (Al Bello/Getty Images)closemore
Patriots-Falcons was the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

After the Patriots' comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NFL's overtime rule and the art of stealing signals. Also: are the Miami Marlins worth more than $1 billion? The team's owner seems to think so. Also on the ticket: Lamelo Ball's 92-point game and a potential hockey exhibition between former Philadelphia Flyers and Vladimir Putin.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This story aired on February 11, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Only A Game or Explore Audio.