Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

After the Patriots' comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NFL's overtime rule and the art of stealing signals. Also: are the Miami Marlins worth more than $1 billion? The team's owner seems to think so. Also on the ticket: Lamelo Ball's 92-point game and a potential hockey exhibition between former Philadelphia Flyers and Vladimir Putin.
This story aired on February 11, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
