Latest Show: Ball Boy's Star Turn, Bowling An 899, Climbing The Totem Pole

February 10, 2017
Halfcourt at the Dean Smith Center -- that's where a UNC ball boy became a star. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Halfcourt at the Dean Smith Center -- that's where a UNC ball boy became a star. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Usually it's the players who entertain crowds at basketball games. But on a recent afternoon at UNC's Dean Smith Center, a ball boy stole the show. This week on Only A Game, the three shots that made Asher Lucas a star -- and extended a family legacy. Plus, bowler Bill Fong remembers the night when he was one pin short of glory.  And 18 years after a devastating accident, climber Paul Pritchard returned to finish his ascent of a slender sea stack in Tasmania. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

 

This program aired on February 11, 2017.

