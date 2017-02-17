Latest Show: Amos Alonzo Stagg, Lanier High Basketball, From Xena To Ninja Warrior

With a coaching career that spanned nearly seven decades, Amos Alonzo Stagg is known as one of early football's most influential coaches. This week on Only A Game, Stagg's little-known contribution to the campaign for equality for Japanese-American citizens after WWII. Also, Lanier High School's all-Mexican-American basketball team broke racial barriers in 1939 when it competed for the San Antonio city champioship, but it's what happened next that shocked a lot of people. And, Jessie Graff's journey from aspiring princess warrior to Hollywood stunt double to American Ninja Warrior. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.