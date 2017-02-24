Latest Show: History Of Sports Bras, Nazi Spy, Integrating The ACC

closeDonate

February 24, 2017
Brandi Chastain at the 1991 Women's World Cup. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

40 years ago, it changed the game for half the population. This week on Only A Game, we tell the story of how the sports bra was invented. Also, Violette Morris was a pioneering female athlete in France during the 1920s. But smoking, swearing and pants-wearing got her banned from competition — and then she became a Nazi. Plus, Willie Cooper was on track to be the first black basketball player in the ACC. Today, he's still haunted by what could have been. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

This program aired on February 25, 2017.

