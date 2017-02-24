Latest Show: History Of Sports Bras, Nazi Spy, Integrating The ACC

40 years ago, it changed the game for half the population. This week on Only A Game, we tell the story of how the sports bra was invented. Also, Violette Morris was a pioneering female athlete in France during the 1920s. But smoking, swearing and pants-wearing got her banned from competition — and then she became a Nazi. Plus, Willie Cooper was on track to be the first black basketball player in the ACC. Today, he's still haunted by what could have been. Join us!

