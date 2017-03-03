Latest Show: 'Dust Bowl Girls,' A Baseball Beaning, Golf Shorts

Out of Oklahoma during the Great Depression, a champion women's basketball team emerged. This week on Only A Game, Bill Littlefield tells the story of the "Dust Bowl Girls." Also, a family outing to a minor league baseball game took a terrible turn when a line drive hit a 6-year-old fan. And a Sports Illustrated senior writer tells the story of a basketball coach's lesson that took 13 years to sink in. Plus, shorts on the golf course? A fierce debate. Join us!

