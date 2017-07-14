Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:30Play
Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
The Fun-o-Meter was pinned at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the giddiness on the diamond. Also, A-Rod's prescription for improving baseball, and tennis champ Andy Roddick tosses his trophies.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment aired on July 15, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Only A Game
Support the news