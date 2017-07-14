Support the news

July 14, 2017
Rocking a gold chest protector, Yadier Molina brought some fun to the MLB All-Star Game. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Fun-o-Meter was pinned at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the giddiness on the diamond. Also, A-Rod's prescription for improving baseball, and tennis champ Andy Roddick tosses his trophies.

This segment aired on July 15, 2017.

