Jim Abbott was a pitcher in the Major Leagues for a decade. He was also born without a right hand. This week on Only A Game, Abbott tells the story of a teacher who taught him an important lesson. Also, the self-proclaimed worst oarsman in Yale history finds an unlikely rowing partner in Italy. And the rise, fall and rise of the Rubik's Cube. Join us!

'It's Part Of A Chain': The Story Of Jim Abbott

Jim Abbott carries on a lesson from his third-grade teacher.

3 Stories: MLB All-Star Game, Home Runs, Bob Dylan

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay and SB Nation's Charlotte Wilder join Bill Littlefield.

Littlefield: What Jimmy Did At Tuers Park

When Bill Littlefield thinks back to his years playing baseball at Tuers Park in junior high, he remembers Jimmy. A right-handed pitcher with a non-traditional throwing style, Jimmy terrorized right-handed batters. Jimmy also had had polio.

Four Futile Years As A Yale Oarsman

Rower Michael Danziger never quit in his pursuit for a varsity letter at Yale. Along the way, he experienced "swing," was mauled by a bulldog and befriended an Italian Olympian.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the fun at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. Also, A-Rod's prescription for improving baseball, and tennis champ Andy Roddick tosses his trophies.

The Rise, Fall And Rise Of The Rubik's Cube

The Rubik's Cube was briefly the best-selling toy in history when it first debuted in the 1980s. Since then it has fallen out of fashion and been reborn in a variety of styles and formats by a devoted community of puzzle-solvers.