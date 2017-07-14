When the Rubik’s Cube hit shelves worldwide in 1980, it immediately became popular. And when I say "popular," I mean, like, Pokemon popular. Harry Potter popular.

By 1981, sales were in the hundreds of millions, making it the best-selling toy in history.

"Back in my university days, back in the crazy cube times, you could sit in a lecture hall with 100 people and hear 10 or 15 cubes being discreetly turned around the room," Lars Petrus remembers.

"Were you one of those people playing with the cube in class?" I ask.

"Sometimes," Petrus says.

In 1981, Petrus became the fastest Rubik’s Cube solver in his native country of Sweden.

And as such, in 1982, he found himself at the first-ever Rubik's Cube world championship.

Petrus was 22 when he walked into the massive concert hall in Budapest, Hungary, birthplace of the cube.

Lars Petrus represented Sweden at the very first Rubik’s Cube world championship in 1982. He took fourth place. (Courtesy Lars Petrus)

"Were you nervous?" I ask.

"Of course!" Petrus says. "I think everybody was nervous."

Petrus solved his cube in 24.57 seconds.

But Minh Thai of the United States was even faster: just under 23 seconds.

Mr. Rubik himself handed Thai a gold-plated Rubik’s Cube.

Lost Among The Clutter

There was talk of holding another world championship the following year, in Los Angeles.

"But that never happened," says Jessica Fridrich.

Fridrich represented Czechoslovakia at the 1982 world championship; she was 17, and the only woman to compete.

As the 1980s wore on, the allure of the Rubik’s Cube wore off.

"What happened? Why were people not as crazy about it?" I ask.

"It’s just that it wasn’t popular," Fridrich says. "It wasn’t mainstream."

Maybe it was just too darn hard to solve. A Rubik’s Cube has more than 43-quintillion possible combinations; that’s 43 followed by 18 zeroes. It didn’t come with an instruction manual, and this was decades before you could Google instructions or watch a tutorial on YouTube.

So, people were getting frustrated. Some would take it apart and put it back together. Others, and yours truly may have been guilty of this one, would peel off and re-arrange the stickers.

Toward the end of 1982, Saturday Night Live captured the growing exasperation with its tongue-in-cheek ad for the "Rubik’s Grenade":

"Just scramble the colors, pull the pin, and then begin! Rubik’s Grenade: maybe the last puzzle you’ll never solve!"

So suddenly you had hundreds of millions of people shoving their cubes in the backs of closets and drawers.

But not Jessica Fridrich.

"Wherever I went, the cube went with me," Fridrich says.

It wasn’t just solving the cube that she loved, it was practicing hours a day to find quicker, more effective ways to do it.

"Nobody knew what the best system was," Fridrich says. "There were no computers that would just outsource this job. And this process of discovery and the unknown was what mesmerized me, what kept me cubing."

The Internet Revives The Cube

Over the course of a few years, Fridrich came up with a system for solving the cube. It involved memorizing at least 50 algorithms, or sets of movements, to get a piece of the cube where you want it to go.

More than a decade later, in 1997, Fridrich posted the method on a little something known as "the internet." Just for kicks.

When Jessics Fridrich posted the system she’d developed for solving the Rubik’s Cube online, cube-solving began to make a comeback (Courtesy Jessica Fridrich)

"I thought no one was interested in cubing, no one would even just spend their time and memorize all the algorithms," Fridrich says.

She was wrong.

"People would search and they would find the page," Fridrich says. "They would learn the system. And it became extremely popular. I had no idea how popular it became until about 2000."

That’s because by the time 2000 rolled around, the world-wide web had given the Rubik’s Cube a jump-start.