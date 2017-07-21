Support the news

Latest Show: Rio's Olympic Legacy, Ichiro's Milestone, Tup Holmes

July 21, 2017
In this June 3, 2016 photo, Maria da Penha, a resident of the Vila Autódromo favela located next to Olympic Park, poses for a portrait in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Penha's home in a favela abutting the Olympic Park, known at Vila Autodromo, was demolished to make way for new construction. “For me the Olympics were awful,” said the 51-year-old, who led a year-long eminent-domain battle against Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes. “They destroyed my life, my dream. I had my own house and I won't have it anymore.” (Renata Brito/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Last summer, all eyes were on Rio as the world's best athletes competed at the 2016 Olympics. This week on Only A Game, a look at Rio's legacy of displacement, despair — and resistance in Vila Autódromo. Also, the story of one baseball superfan's 18-month quest to witness Ichiro Suzuki's 3,000th career hit. And, Alfred "Tup" Holmes' fight to desegregate golf in Atlanta in the 1950s. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

This program airs on July 22, 2017.

