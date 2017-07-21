Latest Show: Rio's Olympic Legacy, Ichiro's Milestone, Tup Holmes

Last summer, all eyes were on Rio as the world's best athletes competed at the 2016 Olympics. This week on Only A Game, a look at Rio's legacy of displacement, despair — and resistance in Vila Autódromo. Also, the story of one baseball superfan's 18-month quest to witness Ichiro Suzuki's 3,000th career hit. And, Alfred "Tup" Holmes' fight to desegregate golf in Atlanta in the 1950s. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.