Latest Show: Jason Collins, George Washington, Gut Bacteria

In 2013, Jason Collins became the first openly gay male athlete in any of the the U.S.'s four major sports leagues. This week on Only A Game, Collins tells his story. Also, one of George Washington's descendants tries to get closer to his famous ancestor — through dancing, bowling and other sports. And a former DI basketball player brings sports and science together — by studying gut bacteria. Join us!

