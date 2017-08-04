Support the news

Latest Show: Jason Collins, George Washington, Gut Bacteria

August 04, 2017
During the NBA lockout of 2011, everything started to change for Jason Collins. "I was sitting on my couch with my dog, watching TV and thinking, 'Is this going to be it for the rest of my life?'"(Jeffrey Phelps/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In 2013, Jason Collins became the first openly gay male athlete in any of the the U.S.'s four major sports leagues. This week on Only A Game, Collins tells his story. Also, one of George Washington's descendants tries to get closer to his famous ancestor — through dancing, bowling and other sports. And a former DI basketball player brings sports and science together — by studying gut bacteria. Join us!

This program airs on August 5, 2017.

