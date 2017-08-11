Latest Show: Race Across America, Beep Baseball, Snowkiting

Support the news

August 11, 2017
Trish Karter set out to complete the Race Across America. (Courtesy Beth Wald)MoreCloseclosemore
As long as she's been an athlete, Trish Karter has faced adversity. This week on Only A Game, the 60-year-old athlete tells the story of a discouraging high school coach, a traumatic brain injury and the Race Across America. Plus, a baseball player finds his way back to the field after losing his vision. And one thrill-seeker takes on his lifelong obsession with Mount St. Helens using a snowkite. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

This program airs on August 12, 2017.

