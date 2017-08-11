Latest Show: Race Across America, Beep Baseball, Snowkiting

As long as she's been an athlete, Trish Karter has faced adversity. This week on Only A Game, the 60-year-old athlete tells the story of a discouraging high school coach, a traumatic brain injury and the Race Across America. Plus, a baseball player finds his way back to the field after losing his vision. And one thrill-seeker takes on his lifelong obsession with Mount St. Helens using a snowkite. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.