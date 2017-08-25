Support the news

Music Show: Devo And Chi Chi, Barry Zito's Guitar, Finding 'Helena'

August 25, 2017
How did a mutated, morphed image of golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez end up on the cover of a Devo album? (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Devo's first full-length album featured an image of Hall of Fame golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez on the cover ... kind of. This week on Only A Game, we find out how and why. Also, Barry Zito's journey from Cy Young-winning pitcher to Billboard Top 100 country artist. And, the search for the tennis champion behind a Swedish pop singer's hit single. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here -- or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

This program airs on August 26, 2017.

