Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are the latest teams to shake up the NBA offseason. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss which team came out ahead in this week's blockbuster trade. Also, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill flirted with perfection on the mound Wednesday night...until imperfection came into the picture in an especially crushing way. And, Malcolm Gladwell v. Lebron James ... in a mile run?

More of Charlie Pierce: