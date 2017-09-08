Latest Show: Ali And The Court Clerk, Competitive Creative Writing, 'WAR' Song

Only A Game
In 1967, Muhammad Ali was sentenced to five years in prison for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War. This week on Only A Game, the story of the Supreme Court clerk who helped reverse that ruling. Plus, Ohio middle schools compete for glory in competitive creative writing. And a songwriter uses his music to "WAR" against baseball's most complex statistics. Join us!
This program airs on September 9, 2017.
