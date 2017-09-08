Support the news

Latest Show: Ali And The Court Clerk, Competitive Creative Writing, 'WAR' Song

September 08, 2017
Muhammad Ali speaks to the press in 1967 after a jury found him guilty of refusing to be inducted. (Ed Kolenovsky/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In 1967, Muhammad Ali was sentenced to five years in prison for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War. This week on Only A Game, the story of the Supreme Court clerk who helped reverse that ruling. Plus, Ohio middle schools compete for glory in competitive creative writing. And a songwriter uses his music to "WAR" against baseball's most complex statistics. Join us!
This program airs on September 9, 2017.

