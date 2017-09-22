Latest Show: Baseball On Rosh Hashanah, Kaepernick Jersey, Maria Sharapova

In 1934, Hank Greenberg was the star of a Tigers team vying for the pennant. This week on Only A Game, Greenberg's struggle to balance baseball and his Jewish faith during a period of intense antisemitism in Detroit. And a Sports Illustrated reporter donned a Colin Kaepernick jersey and headed into the thick of a Buffalo Bills tailgate. Plus, Maria Sharapova had to overcome Lindsay Davenport — and fox poop — to win her first Wimbledon title. Join us!

