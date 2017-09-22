Support the news

Latest Show: Baseball On Rosh Hashanah, Kaepernick Jersey, Maria Sharapova

September 22, 2017
Hank Greenberg grappled with whether or not to play baseball on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. (AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In 1934, Hank Greenberg was the star of a Tigers team vying for the pennant. This week on Only A Game, Greenberg's struggle to balance baseball and his Jewish faith during a period of intense antisemitism in Detroit. And a Sports Illustrated reporter donned a Colin Kaepernick jersey and headed into the thick of a Buffalo Bills tailgate. Plus, Maria Sharapova had to overcome Lindsay Davenport — and fox poop — to win her first Wimbledon title. Join us!

This program airs on September 23, 2017.

+Join the discussion
