Latest Show: 'Stengelese,' 61-Year-Old Rookie, College Hoops Scandal

September 29, 2017
Casey Stengel managed the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Boston Braves, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. (AP)
Casey Stengel managed the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Boston Braves, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. (AP)

Casey Stengel won seven World Series as Yankees manager. But this week on Only A Game, we remember Stengel for the language all his own. Also, the story of a pitcher who decided to go pro — in his 50s. Plus, the FBI as NCAA enforcers, and the story of an Iranian chess champion who found herself at the center of controversy. Join us!

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple PodcastsNPR One or Stitcher.

 

This program airs on September 30, 2017.

