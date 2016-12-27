'Two Homes, One Childhood': Co-Parenting After Divorce

This program was originally broadcast on August 9, 2016.

Taking care of your kids’ needs after a divorce. Psychologist, divorce expert Robert Emery on his new book "Two Homes, One Childhood."

Lindsey Vonn sits with Tiger Woods and his children in April 2015. Woods has said he has a "fantastic" relationship with his former wife Elin Nordegren. (David J. Phillip/AP)

The simple fact is a lot of children’s parents don’t live together. They split up. They divorce. And suddenly, children have two homes. But they only have one childhood. How do you make it good? The childhood they need and deserve? Psychologist and divorce mediator Robert Emery says frankly that it’s hard – emotionally, practically, financially. But you can do it. He’s seen a lot of ways. He’s got advice. This hour On Point: New parenting plans. Making good childhoods in divided families. --Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Robert Emery, professor of psychology and director of the Center for Children, Families, and the Law at the University of Virginia. Author of "Two Homes, One Childhood."

From Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: Daddy's Home: Why I let my ex live with us on weekends -- "Ours is an unusual arrangement, one I have chosen so that my children can spend time with their father — who left me nearly four years ago for his pregnant 30-year-old girlfriend — in their own home. During the week he lives in another state with the woman and their daughter. On the weekends he drives nearly five hours each way to spend time with our children."

Psychology Today: Two Homes, One Childhood — "Thinking of your parenting plan as a living agreement can be particularly helpful in addressing complicated and sometimes controversial issues, like what is the best arrangement for infants and toddlers, a topic I explore at length. And this idea is something that the legal system is slowly recognizing in various new state guidelines and in the increasing recognition of what some call “step up” parenting plans – plans that grown and change over time."

Pew: 5 key takeaways about parenting in changing times-- "A declining share of children live in two-parent households. Today, 69% of children younger than 18 are living with two parents, down from 87% in 1960. A record-low 62% of children live with two married parents, while 7% live with two cohabiting parents. Meanwhile, the share of children living in single-parent households has increased threefold, from 9% in 1960 to 26% in 2014."