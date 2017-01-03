New Research Reveals Deep Truths About Fat

The secret life of fat. The latest science on America’s unending battle.

In this May 8, 2014 file photo, an overweight man is seen in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Guests

Sylvia Tara, author and blogger at the Science to Live By. Author of the new book "The Secret Life of Fat." (@sylviataraphd)

Gina Kolata, reporter for the New York Times, where she covers the science and medicine behind weight loss. (@ginakolata)

From Tom’s Reading List

New York Times: After Weight-Loss Surgery, a Year of Joys and Disappointments — "Nearly 200,000 Americans have bariatric surgery each year. Yet far more — an estimated 24 million — are heavy enough to qualify for the operation, and many of them are struggling with whether to have such a radical treatment, the only one that leads to profound and lasting weight loss for virtually everyone who has it."

WIRED: The Mysterious Virus That Could Cause Obesity -- "There are three ways that we think Ad-36 makes people fatter: (1) It increases the uptake of glucose from the blood and converts it to fat; (2) it increases the creation of fat molecules through fatty acid synthase, an enzyme that creates fat; and (3) it enables the creation of more fat cells to hold all the fat by committing stem cells, which can turn into either bone or fat, into fat. So the fat cells that exist are getting bigger, and the body is creating more of them."

Men's Health: How Many More Calories Do You Burn At a Standing Desk? — "If you’re using a standing desk in an effort to burn more calories, University of Pittsburgh researchers have some bad news for you. The scientists measured exactly how many calories people expended while sitting or standing for 15 minutes. Standing only used a whopping two extra calories on average, according to the new study."