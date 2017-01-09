What Sen. Jeff Sessions Will Hear At His AG Confirmation Hearing

The Jeff Sessions battle ahead. On the eve of his confirmation hearing, we look at the record, and questions for Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., left, meets with Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin of Ill., on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Guests

Del Wilber, U.S. Justice Department reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@DelWilber)

William Yeomans, professor in the American University's Washington College of Law. Former employee of the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Bernard Simelton, NAACP Alabama State Conference President.

Carrie Severino, chief council and policy director for for the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative legal advocacy organization. (@jcnseverino)

From Tom’s Reading List

Los Angeles Times: The long and complicated road to understanding Jeff Sessions and matters of race — "Jeff Sessions’ uneasy history with race can be traced back to the long, winding roads that cut through the pine forests and farmland in this deep corner of the Deep South. As a boy, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III began each day before dawn, boarding a segregated bus to his all-white school. En route he and his classmates passed the bus ferrying black students in the opposite direction. The day ended when he sat down to dinner each night with his father, an avowed segregationist."

AL.com: Alabama NAACP leader on arrest following sit-in at Sessions' office: 'Is it worth it?' — "Walking toward a Mobile police paddy wagon Tuesday evening, his hands in cuffs, Bernard Simelton said that he momentarily thought to himself, 'Is this worth it?' But the NAACP Alabama conference president still felt sure that the cause merited the sacrifice. It's high time, he said, to ramp up efforts to thwart Jeff Sessions' confirmation as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general."

POLITICO: Pro-Sessions ads aim to pressure red-state Dems to back his confirmation — "A conservative advocacy group is launching a new ad campaign bolstering Jeff Sessions’ bid to become attorney general, strategically airing the commercial in a trio of conservative-leaning states whose Democratic senators will be under pressure to confirm the Alabama senator in the coming weeks."