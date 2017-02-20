A New Environmental Protection Agency

The not-so-green Scott Pruitt gets the green light to run the Environmental Protection Agency. We’ll look at what protecting the environment means in the Trump era.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, right, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Director , is pictured with Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston, left, as he waits for the State of the State address in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Guests

Neela Banerjee, reporter for Inside Climate News. (@neelaeast)

David Goldston, director of government affairs for the Natural Resources Defense Council. Former chief of staff for the U.S. House Committee on Science.

Oren Cass, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where he focuses on energy, the environment and antipoverty policy. Domestic policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. (@oren_cass)

From Tom’s Reading List

Inside Climate News: EPA Veterans Mobilize to Defend Agency's Work, Bracing for Trump's Impact — "Retired and former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are banding together in rare activism to defend colleagues still working for the agency, as fears of deep layoffs, regulatory rollbacks and science suppression spread through the federal ranks."

NPR News: How The EPA Became A Victim Of Its Own Success -- "The Environmental Protection Agency has a pretty simple mission in principle: to protect human health and the environment. It's a popular purpose too. Nearly three out of four U.S. adults believe the country 'should do whatever it takes to protect the environment,' according to a 2016 survey by the Pew Research Center. Political support for the EPA, though, is less effusive."

The Atlantic: The EPA’s Legal Nemesis Is Confirmed as Its New Leader — "Pruitt faced unprecedented opposition from the public, environmental groups, and from civil servants within the EPA itself. Constituents placed thousands of calls with swing-state senators, and green non-profits took out costly ad buys opposing Pruitt’s nomination. More than 750 former EPA employees and officials asked for the Senate to reject Pruitt."