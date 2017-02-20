President Trump’s Permanent Campaign Strategy

In our 100 Day spotlight, President Trump rallies supporters at a campaign-style event in Florida. We’ll look at Trump’s politics as President.

President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Guests

Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for POLITICO. (@jdawsey1)

Philip Bump, national correspondent for the Washington Post. (@pbump)

Adam Wren, contributing editor at Indianapolis Monthly. (@adamwren)

Aubrey Whelan, staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. (@aubreyjwhelan)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Four weeks into his presidency, Trump returns to campaign mode -- "President Donald Trump's rally here on Saturday featured all the classic signatures of his campaign: boasts about his poll numbers and magazine appearances, grandiose promises of quick action, protesters lining the streets, stinging attacks on the media, false statements and a large, roaring and adoring crowd that loved every minute."

Washington Post: President Trump attended a private Mar-a-Lago event Saturday night — without telling the media — "Although presidents often attend events that are closed to the media, it’s unusual for a president to attend an event that isn’t on his listed calendar and without reporters being informed about it at all. Of course, it’s also unusual for a president to own a club that might be the site of a formal fundraiser for charity, and for him to therefore decide to swing by."

Philadelphia Inquirer: Voters in this Philly neighborhood remain all in for Trump -- "The woman on the front porch in Pennsport on Wednesday night rattled off a list of reasons she had voted for President Trump: She liked that he wasn’t a politician. She was tired of Washington gridlock. She was encouraged by his tough talk on sanctuary cities like Philadelphia. And she was pleased with the roaring pace of his first three weeks in office."