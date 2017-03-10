Week In The News: Travel Ban, ACA Replacement, WikiLeaks CIA Dump

Support the news
With guest host Jane Clayson.
A new travel ban. A controversial new healthcare plan. Wildfires rage. Women rally. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.
Robert Costa, national political reporter for the Washington Post. (@costareports)
Matt Viser, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Boston Globe. (@mviser)
Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)
Washington Post: Trump goes into dealmaking mode, works behind the scenes on health bill -- "For years, when President Trump pitched a new property that had his name in glittering gold letters above the door, he would throw himself into the sale: showy appearances with an entourage and a rush of boastful television interviews. But the Republican proposal to revise the Affordable Care Act is not a hotel — and Trump’s salesmanship has been understated by comparison."
POLITICO: McCain on WikiLeaks dump: 'I can't tell you how serious this is' — "Sen. John McCain is raising the alarm about WikiLeaks' release of CIA surveillance techniques and predicting 'a real fundamental evaluation of everything we do' in U.S. intelligence. After the anti-secrecy group dumped documents online detailing tactics that intelligence agencies allegedly use to hack computers and phones, the Senate Armed Services chairman said the situation is 'really serious' and requires a wholesale evaluation of who is allowed to have access to such classified materials."
Raleigh News & Observer: Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools cancel class on ‘Day Without A Woman’ — "Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools were closed to students on March 8 – proclaimed as 'A Day Without A Woman” – because the school system expected to be shorthanded. Chapel Hill-Carrboro Superintendent Jim Causby made the decision because principals and other supervisors in the school system reported that they expected a high number of staff members to be absent on March 8."
This program aired on March 10, 2017.
