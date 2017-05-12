Week In The News: Comey Fired, Health Care Advances, Macron Wins

James Comey fired. Sally Yates. Health care. Macron bests LePen in France. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

Guests

Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for POLITICO. (@elianayjohnson)

Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post. (@AaronBlake)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Comey firing shows Sessions’ growing clout — "President Donald Trump was infuriated in early March when Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign. And yet, despite being legally sidelined from the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, the attorney general — the ultimate Trump loyalist — has now played an indispensable political role by helping slow it down."

Washington Post: The GOP health-care bill is a complete political dud — the likes of which we’ve rarely seen -- "Republicans failed to pass a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act in March. So they made some changes and cobbled together enough votes to squeeze a measure through the House. Then they celebrated. The American people aren't celebrating. In fact, a new poll shows that this updated bill is about as much of a political dud as its predecessor. Which is to say: a complete dud."

NPR News: Centrist Emmanuel Macron Wins French Presidential Election — "Macron will not have long to savor his victory. If he wants to put his policies in place, he has to win a majority in the national legislature, and elections are in one month. Of 577 seats, Macron's party holds none."