Trump, Russia And Classified Intelligence Sharing

Intelligence sharing between nations as we learn more about the charge that President Trump revealed classified information to Russia. We’ll have the latest.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, at the White House in Washington. (AP/Russian Foreign Ministry)

Josh Meyer, senior investigative reporter for POLITICO. Co-author, with NAME, of "The Hunt For KSM." (@JoshMeyerDC)

Washington Post: McMaster: Trump’s sharing of sensitive intelligence with Russia was ‘wholly appropriate’ -- "President Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that the president's decision to reveal highly classified information during a meeting with Russian officials last week was 'wholly appropriate' — the latest attempt by the White House to contain the explosive disclosure that Trump potentially jeopardized a crucial intelligence source on the Islamic State."

POLITICO: Trump's handling of classified info brings new chaos to White House — "In a span of 24 hours last week, President Trump startled his senior aides by firing the FBI director investigating his campaign's Russian ties and allegedly disclosing highly classified information to Russian officials in a free-wheeling Oval Office conversation. Trump, according to people who spoke with him, was taken aback by the backlash to the firing and unfazed by the conversation with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador."

New York Times: Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence Trump Disclosed to Russians -- " The classified intelligence that President Trump disclosed in a meeting last week with Russian officials at the White House was provided by Israel, according to a current and a former American official familiar with how the United States obtained the information. The revelation adds a potential diplomatic complication to the episode."