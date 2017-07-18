Trump Eyes Expedited Deportation Policy

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

The Trump administration weighs a new policy to expand and expedite deportations of illegal immigrants. We’ll look at who would be affected and what it would mean.

In this Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, a farmer passes along a borer fence that divides his property, Tuesday, in Mission, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Guests

David Nakamura, White House reporter at the Washington Post. (@DavidNakamura)

Matt Cameron, immigration attorney at Cameron Law Offices in East Boston, representing Francisco Rodriguez, an MIT janitor who is facing deportation to El Salvador. (@matt_cam)

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center. (@MarielenaNILC)

Matt O'Brien, director of research at the Federation for American Immigration Reform. Former chief of the national security division within the Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during the Obama administration.

From The Reading List

Washington Post: In memo, Trump administration weighs expanding the expedited deportation powers of DHS — "Under the proposal, the agency would be empowered to seek the expedited removal of illegal immigrants apprehended anywhere in the United States who cannot prove they have lived in the country continuously for more than 90 days, according to a 13-page internal agency memo obtained by The Washington Post."

The Hill: Immigration activists fear for future of ‘Dreamers’ program — "Pro-immigrant activists are growing increasingly pessimistic that the Trump administration will defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from court challenges. The program, based on an executive order signed by former President Obama, gives work permits and protects from deportation around 750,000 people who were illegally brought into the country as children."

New York Times: The Supreme Court Partially Allowed Trump’s Travel Ban. Who Is Still Barred? — "Portions of President Trump’s travel ban went into effect at the end of June, after the Supreme Court temporarily lifted legal blocks on the ban and agreed to review the case this fall. The court granted an exception for people with “bona fide relationships” in the United States. On Thursday, a federal judge in Hawaii challenged the Trump administration's definition of the term, opening the gates for grandparents and other close relatives, as well as thousands of refugees who have been cleared to enter the United States."