Trump's Voter Fraud Commission Kicks Off

The White House’s voter fraud commission meets for the first time this week. There’s a big backlash across the country. We’ll get the whole story.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Deborah Berry, Washington correspondent for USA Today. (@dberrygannett)

Jason Snead, policy analyst at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation. (@jasonwsnead)

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Former head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division under President Obama. (@vanitaguptaCR)

USA Today: Democrats, civil rights group aim to block Trump election commission — "On the eve of the first meeting of President Trump’s voter fraud commission, Democrats and civil rights groups were busy trying to get Congress to pull the plug on the group. Democrats hosted a forum on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, one of several efforts in recent weeks to block Trump’s new commission, which is slated to hold its first meeting Wednesday in Washington."

New York Times: The Voter Purges Are Coming — "The Trump administration’s election-integrity commission will have its first meeting on Wednesday to map out how the president will strip the right to vote from millions of Americans. It hasn’t gotten off to the strongest start: Its astonishing request last month that each state hand over voters’ personal data was met with bipartisan condemnation. Yet it is joined in its efforts to disenfranchise citizens by the immensely more powerful Justice Department."



Heritage Foundation: A Sampling of Election Fraud Cases From Across the Country — "The United States has a long and unfortunate history of election fraud. The Heritage Foundation is providing a list of election fraud cases from across the country, broken down by state, where individuals were either convicted of vote fraud, or where a judge overturned the results of an election."