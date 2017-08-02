Support the news

What Happens Next On Health Care?

August 02, 2017
President Trump is tweeting. Senators might seek bipartisan compromise. Where does health care go from there?

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Guests

Noam Levey, national health care reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)

From Tom's Reading List

Los Angeles Times: As Trump mulls cutting off Obamacare aid, Senate begins bipartisan approach — "Even as President Trump renews his threat to undermine the Affordable Care Act, senior Republican and Democratic senators announced plans Tuesday to begin work on a new bipartisan effort to stabilize the 2010 healthcare law, often called Obamacare. The move — by Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the committee’s senior Democrat — does not ensure the end of the GOP’s long Obamacare repeal campaign."

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

