On Point
Support the news
What Happens Next On Health Care?
President Trump is tweeting. Senators might seek bipartisan compromise. Where does health care go from there?
Guests
Noam Levey, national health care reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)
From Tom's Reading List
Los Angeles Times: As Trump mulls cutting off Obamacare aid, Senate begins bipartisan approach — "Even as President Trump renews his threat to undermine the Affordable Care Act, senior Republican and Democratic senators announced plans Tuesday to begin work on a new bipartisan effort to stabilize the 2010 healthcare law, often called Obamacare. The move — by Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the committee’s senior Democrat — does not ensure the end of the GOP’s long Obamacare repeal campaign."
This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
More from On Point
Support the news