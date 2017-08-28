On Point
Gas Prices Soar In Wake of Harvey
With guest host Sacha Pfeiffer.
With refineries temporarily shut down, we look at how the tropical storm is driving up gas prices across the country.
Nathan Bomey, Business Reporter for USA Today. (@NathanBomey)
From the Reading List
USA Today: Hurricane Harvey Fuels Rise In Gasoline Prices As Refineries Shut Down — "With rain continuing to pummel the Houston region, U.S. motorists are likely to experience an increase of up to 25 cents per gallon in some areas. The national average price of gasoline, which was $2.38 Monday morning, up 4.9 cents from a week ago, typically lags wholesale prices. And wholesale prices in the Texas Gulf Coast are spiking."
Reuters: Oil Markets Roiled By Storm Harvey; U.S. Dollar Extends Fall — "Oil markets were roiled on Monday after Tropical Storm Harvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend, hitting the heart of the U.S. oil and gas industry. The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in roughly 16 months against a basket of major currencies and a more than 2-1/2-year low against the euro, following comments from central bankers on Friday and worries over the storm hurting the U.S. economy."
This segment airs on August 29, 2017.
