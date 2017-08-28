Harvey Drives Tens of Thousands to Shelters

With guest host Sacha Pfeiffer.

More than 30,000 people may need shelter from Harvey's floodwaters and non-stop rain. We touch down in Houston.

Brandon Spears, left, checks on his wife D'Ona Spears and her dog Missy at a shelter for flood evacuees in the convention center in downtown Houston, Texas. Spears and her family walked to the shelter after her home was flooded with water from the Buffalo Bayou. (LM Otero/AP)

Guest

Nancy Sarnoff, Reporter for the Houston Chronicle. (@nsarnoff)

From the Reading List

The Washington Post: Harvey May Force 30,000 People Into Shelters While Flooding Will linger, Officials Warn — "As forecasters warned of more rain, rising rivers and floodwaters that would swallow additional streets and neighborhoods, police described a vast rescue effort underway. About 2,000 people had been brought to safety with more still in need of help. Yet even with several deaths attributed to the storm, the full toll of Harvey’s destruction remained unclear in Houston and across Texas and Louisiana, with officials warning that the flooding would linger and saying more than 30,000 people would be forced from their homes."

CBS DFW: North Texas Opening Shelters For Harvey Evacuees — "North Texans are heading south to help people impacted by what is now Tropical Storm Harvey. At the same, evacuees are trying to head north in their quest to escape dangerous conditions in the Houston-area. More than 500 people, from various places across south Texas, are waking up in Dallas shelters today. There, Red Cross volunteers are supplying hot meals, basic necessities, and a dry place to sleep… and the city is preparing to help thousands more storm victims."