Taking Stock Of Congress: The Agenda and The Branch Itself

Congress back in session. Looking at the debt ceiling, wall funding, a Harvey clean-up bill and big criticism of how it’s doing.

In this July 28, 2017 photo, the Capitol is seen during a heavy rain in Washington. Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers return to Washington Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Guests

Seung Min Kim, Covers Congress for Politico. (@seungminkim)

Kelsey Snell, covers Congress with a focus on budget and fiscal issues for the Washington Post. (@kelsey_snell)

Thomas Mann, Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution. Co-author of the forthcoming book, "One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate, and the Not-Yet Deported."

From Tom's Reading List

POLITICO: Trump Takes Potshots At GOP leaders As Fiscal Crisis Looms — "The White House favors a "clean" debt ceiling hike. But conservatives in the House and Senate are loath to back any measure that increases the nation's borrowing authority without corresponding spending cuts and reforms. Connecting a "clean" debt ceiling hike to a veterans bill would have put them in an untenable position of either voting against their fiscal priorities or against the bipartisan VA measure."

The Washington Post: House Conservatives Hope To revive Obamacare Repeal Vote — "Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus want to seize control of the health-care debate by petitioning Republicans to hold a vote on a version of a repeal bill that passed the House in 2015. Conservatives say they believe a repeal measure can pass without a replacement, despite warnings from Ryan and other leaders that the votes aren’t there. The long-shot effort gained momentum last week with support from influential outside groups."

The Associated Press: Congress Returns To Washington With Agenda Upended By Harvey — "The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catchall spending bill later in the month that will keep the lights on in government past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends."