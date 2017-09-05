On Point
Taking Stock Of Congress: The Agenda and The Branch Itself
Congress back in session. Looking at the debt ceiling, wall funding, a Harvey clean-up bill and big criticism of how it’s doing.
Guests
Seung Min Kim, Covers Congress for Politico. (@seungminkim)
Kelsey Snell, covers Congress with a focus on budget and fiscal issues for the Washington Post. (@kelsey_snell)
Thomas Mann, Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution. Co-author of the forthcoming book, "One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate, and the Not-Yet Deported."
From Tom's Reading List
POLITICO: Trump Takes Potshots At GOP leaders As Fiscal Crisis Looms — "The White House favors a "clean" debt ceiling hike. But conservatives in the House and Senate are loath to back any measure that increases the nation's borrowing authority without corresponding spending cuts and reforms. Connecting a "clean" debt ceiling hike to a veterans bill would have put them in an untenable position of either voting against their fiscal priorities or against the bipartisan VA measure."
The Washington Post: House Conservatives Hope To revive Obamacare Repeal Vote — "Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus want to seize control of the health-care debate by petitioning Republicans to hold a vote on a version of a repeal bill that passed the House in 2015. Conservatives say they believe a repeal measure can pass without a replacement, despite warnings from Ryan and other leaders that the votes aren’t there. The long-shot effort gained momentum last week with support from influential outside groups."
The Associated Press: Congress Returns To Washington With Agenda Upended By Harvey — "The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catchall spending bill later in the month that will keep the lights on in government past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends."
This program airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
