Live Performances From Country Music Star Rick Trevino
Grammy-winning Mexican-American country star Rick Trevino joined us to share his perspective on this Latino moment in America. He also performed three songs from Austin with guitarist David Pulkingham. Take a listen to his meaningful lyrics and Texas guitar here:
I Am A Mexican
Cowboys Like Me
Mi Ranchito
This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
