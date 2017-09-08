Support the news

Live Performances From Country Music Star Rick Trevino

September 08, 2017
Grammy-winning Mexican-American country star Rick Trevino joined us to share his perspective on this Latino moment in America. He also performed three songs from Austin with guitarist David Pulkingham. Take a listen to his meaningful lyrics and Texas guitar here:

Rick Trevino
I Am A Mexican

Cowboys Like Me

Mi Ranchito

Listen to the full conversation with Rick Trevino here. 

This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

