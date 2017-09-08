Week In The News: DACA Decision, North Korea Tension, Irma Destruction

DACA. Trump’s debt ceiling deal. Irma bearing down. North Korea, defiant. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Carlos Esteban, 31, of Woodbridge, Va., a nursing student and recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, rallies with others in support of DACA outside of the White House, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Josh Gerstein, White House Reporter for Politico who also covers the Justice Department and courts. (@joshgerstein)

Nancy Cordes, Chief Congressional correspondent for CBS News. (@nancycordes)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Politico: Legal Fight To Preserve DACA Takes Shape — "The looming fusillade of litigation could blunt or delay the impact of Trump’s actions for some so-called Dreamers, but appears unlikely to completely block an effort by Trump to phase out DACA. The effort could also divert advocates from a full-court press for legislation to permanently address the Dreamers’ predicament."

The New Yorker: What Would War With North Korea Look Like? — "A war with North Korea would probably be a combination of both types of conflict, played out in phases, according to former generals who served in Korea and military specialists. The first phase, they say, would be a conventional war pitting North Korea against American and South Korean forces. It could start several ways, but two scenarios, both preëmptive actions, reflect how a full-fledged conflict might start—even if unwanted by both sides. Asked on Wednesday if he was considering military action, President Trump told reporters, 'Frankly, that’s not a first choice, but we will see what happens.'"

Wired: Hurricane Irma: A Practically Impossible Storm — "People evacuate, or they stock up on provisions and take shelter. They try to adjust building codes. But in general, humans keep building sprawling, low-lying cities on coasts. And in the face of what scientists know about climate change, that’s a very bad idea. 'The underlying probabilities of very intense storms are going up,' says Emanuel. 'We’ve certainly seen category 5 hurricanes before, but they’re rare. There’s only been three hurricanes that struck the US as category 5, and this, I hope, won’t be the fourth. But it might be.'"